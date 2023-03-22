Who Celtics’ Malcolm Believes Should Be Awarded NBA MVP

'... I think that Giannis and JT are in that conversation'

by

1 hours ago

With the NBA season reaching its end comes the ramp-up of league MVP talks, and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon has inserted his two cents.

Before the year tipped off back in October, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was the front-runner, just above Philadelphia 76ers leader Joel Embiid. However, a lot can change over the course of an 82-game season, as has been the case. For weeks, Jayson Tatum emerged as the league favorite, going head-to-head with Doncic, but that fizzled out following the NBA All-Star break, bringing us to where we are now.

And Brogdon penned down his candidate: Denver Nuggets do-it-all stud Nikola Jokic.

“I think Joker is probably No. 1 right now,” Brogdon said, according to Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports. “He’s having another incredible superb season, but I think that Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and JT are in that conversation as well. I think that they are both having great seasons.”

Jokic, who’s been named league MVP for the last two years, is a hard name to argue against. The five-time All-Star is on pace for yet another outstanding season, averaging 24.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists through 64 games with the Nuggets. Jokic is also knocking down shots at a career-best rate, shooting 63.4% from the field and 39.4% from 3-point territory.

Hypothetically speaking, if Jokic were to win his third consecutive MVP award, it’ll place the 28-year-old in a historic conversation. The only other three players in NBA history to ever win three straight MVPs are Bill Russell (1960-63), Wilt Chamberlain (1965-68) and Larry Bird (1983-86).

So far Jokic has done his part in fulfilling his leadership duties in Denver and there’s no room for debate there. The Nuggets are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference through their first 72 games while Jokic has notched a career-high 28 triple-doubles in the process.

More NBA:

Who Celtics’ Malcolm Believes Should Be Awarded NBA MVP
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Nick Wosika/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark
Previous Article

Bruins Wrap: Boston Extends Win Streak To Four Games Vs. Senators
Retired New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty
Next Article

Devin McCourty Explains How Boston College Snub Fueled Football Career

Picked For You

Related