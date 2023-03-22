Bruins Wrap: Boston Extends Win Streak To Four Games Vs. Senators

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins extended their win streak to four games, defeating the Ottawa Senators 2-1 at TD Garden on Tuesday night.
The Bruins improved to 54-11-5 on the season, while the Senators fell to 34-32-5.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins’ special teams were a factor in Boston winning the game. The Black and Gold held Ottawa off the board on three power-play attempts and went 1-for-4 on the man advantage. Linus Ullmark made eight of his 40 saves while Ottawa was on the power play and two more on Senators’ short-handed attempts.
While Ottawa was unable to capitalize, the Bruins did by scoring two first-period goals, one of which came on a two-man advantage.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Linus Ullmark, after giving up a goal in the opening frame, earned his 35th win of the season by stopping 40 shots.
— Hampus Lindholm had two assists in the first period. He has two goals and four assists in his last five games.
— Jake DeBrusk scored his 23rd goal of the season, and it marked his sixth game-winner of the campaign.
WAGER WATCH
David Krejci was given +320 odds by FanDuel Sportsbook that he would score a goal. With his first-period power-play goal, $100 betters earned a $420 payout.
UP NEXT
The Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.