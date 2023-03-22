Bruins Wrap: Boston Extends Win Streak To Four Games Vs. Senators

The Bruins' special teams were a factor in Boston winning the game

by

2 hours ago

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins extended their win streak to four games, defeating the Ottawa Senators 2-1 at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The Bruins improved to 54-11-5 on the season, while the Senators fell to 34-32-5.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins’ special teams were a factor in Boston winning the game. The Black and Gold held Ottawa off the board on three power-play attempts and went 1-for-4 on the man advantage. Linus Ullmark made eight of his 40 saves while Ottawa was on the power play and two more on Senators’ short-handed attempts.

While Ottawa was unable to capitalize, the Bruins did by scoring two first-period goals, one of which came on a two-man advantage.

STARS OF THE GAME
— Linus Ullmark, after giving up a goal in the opening frame, earned his 35th win of the season by stopping 40 shots.

— Hampus Lindholm had two assists in the first period. He has two goals and four assists in his last five games.

— Jake DeBrusk scored his 23rd goal of the season, and it marked his sixth game-winner of the campaign.

WAGER WATCH
David Krejci was given +320 odds by FanDuel Sportsbook that he would score a goal. With his first-period power-play goal, $100 betters earned a $420 payout.

UP NEXT
The Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.

More Bruins:

Bruins Rival Loading Up, Swings Another Pre-Deadline Trade
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown
Previous Article

Here’s What Celtics’ Jaylen Brown ‘Appreciates’ About Kyrie Irving
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon
Next Article

Who Celtics’ Malcolm Believes Should Be Awarded NBA MVP

Picked For You

Related