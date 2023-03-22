Bruins Wrap: Boston Extends Win Streak To Four Games Vs. Senators

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins extended their win streak to four games, defeating the Ottawa Senators 2-1 at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The Bruins improved to 54-11-5 on the season, while the Senators fell to 34-32-5.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins’ special teams were a factor in Boston winning the game. The Black and Gold held Ottawa off the board on three power-play attempts and went 1-for-4 on the man advantage. Linus Ullmark made eight of his 40 saves while Ottawa was on the power play and two more on Senators’ short-handed attempts.

While Ottawa was unable to capitalize, the Bruins did by scoring two first-period goals, one of which came on a two-man advantage.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Linus Ullmark, after giving up a goal in the opening frame, earned his 35th win of the season by stopping 40 shots.

— Hampus Lindholm had two assists in the first period. He has two goals and four assists in his last five games.