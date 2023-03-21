Why Red Sox Scratched Triston Casas From Lineup Vs. Orioles

Another Red Sox player is sidelined

The injury bug has not been kind to the Red Sox this spring, and Triston Casas joined the list Tuesday.

Boston will be without its first baseman when the Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles due to left fifth finger pain and is day-to-day, The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams reported.

Casas figures to be the Red Sox’s full-time first baseman for the 2023 Major League Baseball season and has shown tremendous patience at the plate during spring training.

The Red Sox already are dealing with a slew of injuries to James Paxton, Connor Wong, Garrett Whitlock and Joely Rodriguez, to name a few, and it certainly wouldn’t be ideal to be without Casas for any extended period of time.

Hopefully for Casas and the Red Sox, he just needs a few days to rest before he returns to the lineup. It’s unclear if the injury will impact his status for Opening Day, which is just nine days away, but for right now, it doesn’t sound like it’s serious.

Casas is batting .341 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 41 at-bats this spring.

First pitch for Red Sox-Orioles — an Opening Day preview — is set for 1:05 p.m. ET on NESN360.

