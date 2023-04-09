Adam Duvall Injury: Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Provides (Limited) Insight

Boston Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall exited Sunday’s game in the ninth inning after he injured his left wrist when he dove for a line drive in center field.

Duvall, who has been one of Boston’s biggest bright spots this season given his incredible start in the batter’s box, seemingly rolled his left wrist as it got stuck in the grass. He returned to his feet but immediately took off his glove and started making his way to the sideline as a Red Sox trainer ran onto the field.

After Boston’s 4-1 victory, Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared that Duvall was getting X-rays on his wrist and the team wasn’t yet aware of any further update.

“We’ll know more tomorrow,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford told reporters seeing those injuries is not fun and the clubhouse is hoping “it’s not as serious as we might think it is.”

Duvall had season-ending surgery on the same left wrist during the 2022 season as a member of the Atlanta Braves. The surgery was in order to repair a torn tendon sheath.