Alex Verdugo Has Walk Off Single In Red Sox Win Over Guardians

The Red Sox found themselves on the winning end of an exciting game thanks to a walk-off single in the 10th inning by Alex Verdugo.

In a game that looked all but over as the Sox got out to a 6-1 lead, Boston’s bullpen let the Guardians get to within a run after Cleveland had a four-run seventh inning. The Red Sox then suffered their first blown save of the season when Kenley Jansen allowed a run in the top of the 9th.

That wouldn’t be enough though, as Verdugo stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the 10th with runners on the corners and slapped a base hit through the infield to cap off a Red Sox victory.

