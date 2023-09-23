The Chicago White Sox scraped by with a 1-0 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park this Saturday. The low-scoring game was owed largely to stellar performances from the starting pitchers on both teams.

On the opposing side, Dylan Cease held the Red Sox to six hits in seven shutout innings.

For the Red Sox, Nick Pivetta held Chicago scoreless for seven straight innings. The starting ace’s dominant performance led to seven strikeouts with only three hits and one walk for the night.

