Rafael Devers’ Last Minute Blast Ties Jim Rice For Red Sox Home Run Record

The Boston Red Sox may not have been able to pull through with a win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, but Rafael Devers still gave his team a chance to make a comeback in the ninth inning.

At the last possible moment, Devers delivered with a blast to the opposite field with two outs and two strikes against him.

Devers now sits tied with Jim Rice for most home runs by a Red Sox player before turning 27 with 172.

