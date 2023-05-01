Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Historic Season Comes To Crushing End With OT Loss In Game 7

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins had a win within their sights until the Florida Panthers roared back and went on to defeat Boston in overtime, 4-3, in Game 7 of their first round Stanley Cup playoff series Sunday night at TD Garden.

The Panthers take the best-of-seven series, 4-3, and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Maple Leafs while the Bruins’ season comes to an end.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It feels almost inconceivable what ended up happening to the Bruins in the first round of the playoffs.

After setting the NHL all-time record for regular-season wins and only losing four times in regulation on home ice in the regular season, the Bruins dropped their third game to the Panthers on Causeway Street in the matter of a two-week span to bow out early from the postseason. Something else unimaginable? The Bruins went 0-3 once captain Patrice Bergeron returned to the lineup from injury.

The Panthers got on top early, a trend that continued throughout the series and one the Bruins couldn’t overcome. Boston once again struggled to get out of its defensive zone, a continued bad habit that led to another Panthers goal to begin the second period.

But then the Bruins flipped the script despite experiencing some Game 7 jitters. They scored three straight goals but couldn’t close out the Panthers, who just wouldn’t go away all series. Florida scored in the final minute of the third period before beating the Bruins to the punch in the extra frame.