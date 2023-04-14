Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Latest To Leave Game Out Of Precaution

The Boston Bruins are taking no chances prior to their run throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Patrice Bergeron became the latest member of the Black and Gold to depart a game early for precautionary reasons, as Boston announced he would not return to its matchup with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at Bell Centre. It was a upper-body injury for the captain.

UPDATE: Patrice Bergeron (upper-body, precautionary) will not return to tonight's game. — p – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2023

Linus Ullmark was the first to leave a game and not return due to precaution, as he departed the Bruins’ win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday for the same reason. Though he also skipped travel to Canada for Tuesday’s game, Ullmark is said to be fine.

The Bruins’ regular season will wrap Thursday, meaning Bergeron’s 19th season has officially come to a close. The 37-year-old posted 58 points (27 goals, 31 assists) across 78 games played, playing his usual stellar defense and winning more than 61% of his draws.

