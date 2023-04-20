Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Failure To ‘Control Traffic’ Proved Costly Vs. Twins

The Boston Red Sox were doomed for the loss column from the start, done in early by starting pitching woes, particularly in the first inning.
This go-around, starter Corey Kluber was unable to break out the trend. Kluber allowed three earned runs in the first inning, which came from a few key mistakes — a walk and mislocation — that the Minnesota Twins capitalized on, leading to Boston’s 10-4 loss at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.
The first inning, however, would just be the premonition for what the Twins’ lineup had in store.
“When we pitch ahead in the first inning, we do a good job. When we’re behind, we get crushed,” manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Kluber will tell you that the lead-off walk, the hit-by-pitch, all that stuff before the big swing. We have to control traffic, the most important thing. And then after that, you avoid damage.”
Avoiding damage and playing catch-up have been two constants following the Red Sox early on this season.
Boston became the league leader in runs allowed in the first inning (26). Red Sox pitchers have allowed multiple home runs to opposing offenses on six occasions and five-plus earned runs 10 times, now 3-7 in such instances.
“Ultimately it boils down to just not executing enough pitches,” Kluber said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… The first-pitch home runs, if you’re throwing enough strikes, that’s going to happen. I can live with that. But generally, I’m just getting into too many extended at-bats and then when that happens and you miss your location, chances are it’s not gonna go in your favor.”
Here are more notes from Wednesday night’s Red Sox-Twins game:
— Red Sox infielder Kiké Hernández went 2-for-3 at the plate, launching his 100th career home run off Twins starter Joe Ryan in the sixth inning. Hernández became just the seventh player in the Modern Era to reach the 100-homer mark while also playing at least 10 games at every defensive position except for catcher, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long.
— Kluber allowed two home runs, raising his season total to six. The right-hander is the only pitcher in the American League to allow multiple home runs in each of his four starts this season.
“I think it’s just the byproduct of probably not being in the zone early enough,” Kluber said. “… Ultimately I gotta do a better job of keeping the ball in the yard.”
— Boston has allowed three or more home runs for the fourth time this season and are 1-3 when doing so.
— Infield prospect Enmanuel Valdez singled in his first big league at-bat, becoming the first Red Sox to record a base knock in his first plate appearance since teammate Jarren Duran did so in 2021. Valdez finished 2-for-4 with two singles.
— The Red Sox, now below .500 (9-10), will seek a series victory in Thursday afternoon’s finale. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 1:35 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.