Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Failure To ‘Control Traffic’ Proved Costly Vs. Twins

The Boston Red Sox were doomed for the loss column from the start, done in early by starting pitching woes, particularly in the first inning.

This go-around, starter Corey Kluber was unable to break out the trend. Kluber allowed three earned runs in the first inning, which came from a few key mistakes — a walk and mislocation — that the Minnesota Twins capitalized on, leading to Boston’s 10-4 loss at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

The first inning, however, would just be the premonition for what the Twins’ lineup had in store.

“When we pitch ahead in the first inning, we do a good job. When we’re behind, we get crushed,” manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Kluber will tell you that the lead-off walk, the hit-by-pitch, all that stuff before the big swing. We have to control traffic, the most important thing. And then after that, you avoid damage.”

Avoiding damage and playing catch-up have been two constants following the Red Sox early on this season.

Boston became the league leader in runs allowed in the first inning (26). Red Sox pitchers have allowed multiple home runs to opposing offenses on six occasions and five-plus earned runs 10 times, now 3-7 in such instances.

“Ultimately it boils down to just not executing enough pitches,” Kluber said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… The first-pitch home runs, if you’re throwing enough strikes, that’s going to happen. I can live with that. But generally, I’m just getting into too many extended at-bats and then when that happens and you miss your location, chances are it’s not gonna go in your favor.”