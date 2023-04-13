Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Will Be Ready For Game 1 After Cutting Hand

Jaylen Brown gave Celtics fans a bit of a scare when he cut his hand and missed the final two games of the regular season.

But he went through Boston’s practice Thursday without any limitations and only sported a small bandage on his hand rather than the large wrap he donned after a laceration from a glass vase caused Brown to receive five stitches.

Jaylen Brown (hand laceration) practiced without limitations today, and head coach Joe Mazzulla said he's good to go for Game 1 on Saturday ? pic.twitter.com/q4M1yQDTBZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 13, 2023

Brown has been a consistent force for the Celtics this season and losing him for any amount of time for the NBA playoffs wouldn’t be ideal for Boston. But that won’t be the case, as head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed to reporters that Brown will be good to go for Game 1 on Saturday and won?t have any restrictions.

The guard averaged 26.6 points per game with 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds and has made some history for the Celtics throughout the regular season.

Brown and the Celtics are set to welcome the Atlanta Hawks to town for Game 1 of their best-of-seven series. Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.