Four Reasons Why Celtics Won’t Win 2023 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics will have their upcoming playoff run conclude just like it did last season: They will walk off the court without an NBA title in hand.

Yes, the Celtics are among a select group of favorites to come away with the hardware in June and have the experience of playing in the NBA Finals. They also have arguably the best duo in the entire league in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to go along with a strong supporting cast. So, it would not be a surprise if they get right on the verge of a championship.

But there are several factors for why that image of Tatum hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy will remain just a dream inside the heads of Celtics fans. Let’s dig into the four reasons why the Celtics won’t win the 2023 NBA Finals:

Joe Mazzulla will get in the way

For the most part, coaching in the NBA doesn’t hold a great deal of weight compared to other professional sports. But that’s in the regular season. In the playoffs, coaching gets magnified with what adjustments they can make in-game and from one contest to the next over the course of a best-of-seven series.

And through an 82-game sample size, Mazzulla hasn’t inspired the most confidence that he will have the coaching edge at any point as he goes through his first playoffs at the helm of the Celtics. He froze on the sideline in the waning seconds during a late January loss to the Miami Heat, refusing to call a timeout even with Boston disjointed on the floor. Maybe he learned from his mistake or perhaps he will repeat it, succumbing to the pressure that ramps up exponentially in the playoffs.

Mazzulla seems to be playing with fire with the timeout strategy he has deployed all season. Calling a timeout at the right time, or holding onto it, is a fine line that can prove extremely costly if Mazzulla fumbles the situation.

Boston’s supporting cast will shrink when it matters most

The Celtics have better depth than they did a season ago, especially with NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidate Malcolm Brogdon leading the charge for the reserve unit.