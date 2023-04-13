Marcus Smart Provides Health Update Before Celtics’ Playoff Opener

Marcus Smart hasn’t played a game in over a week, but Celtics fans shouldn’t be worried about his status for the 2023 NBA playoffs.

In fact, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year’s latest health update was a very encouraging one for Boston and its fans.

Smart, who last played April 4 in Philadelphia, missed the Celtics’ final three regular-season games due to a neck issue. While the veteran guard won’t enter the postseason with a completely sterling bill of health, Smart is closing in on a level of physical well-being that he hasn’t experienced in quite some time.

“I wouldn?t say 100, but I’m pretty close,” Smart told reporters Thursday, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. “I haven’t been able to say that in a few years, so it feels pretty good to say that.”

Smart is a critical piece of the Celtics’ championship plans, and presence will be of the essence from jump street. The Hawks go through star point guard Trae Young, and Smart is in line to see a significant defensive assignment on the talented playmaker.

Boston and Atlanta will kick off their best-of-seven series Saturday afternoon. Tipoff from TD Garden is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.