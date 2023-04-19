Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Downplays Injury After Game 2 Win Vs. Hawks

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown admitted he split open the cut on his finger during Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks.

And it looked like the injury, which Brown sustained in bizarre fashion almost two weeks ago by picking up a broken vase after watering his plants and caused him to miss the final two games of the regular season, bothered the two-time All-Star at points in Boston’s 119-106 Game 2 win Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Brown looked to favor his right hand after blocking a Dejounte Murray shot with 9:19 left in the fourth quarter. Brown immediately checked out of the game following the swat, but both Joe Mazzulla and Brown said he didn’t leave the game in that moment due to an aggravation of the injury.

“Na, didn’t have to check out or anything,” Brown told reporters, per league-provided video. “I’m fine.”

Brown, who netted 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting to go along with three rebounds, two assists, three steals, two blocks and four turnovers, downplayed the overall severity of the cut on his finger.

“Hand is doing good,” Brown told reporters. “It’s just getting better each and every day.”

Brown’s hand isn’t the only ailment he had to take care of in Game 2. In the first quarter, Brown’s shoulder seemed to get hit while going up for a rebound and the area looked to bother the Celtics forward after that. Brown played through that as well and didn’t seem concerned by it.