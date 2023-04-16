Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Aggravates Hand Injury In Game 1 Vs. Hawks

BOSTON — Celtics star Jaylen Brown entered the NBA playoffs Saturday with bandages on the index finger of his shooting hand due to a bizarre injury he suffered just prior to the end of the regular season.

And the ailment may be worse now after Brown led the Celtics to a 112-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden in Game 1 of their first-round series.

“It’s fine,” Brown said. “You know, it split open during the game. It’s fine now.”

Brown didn’t rule out having to get the area re-stitched. The 26-year-old had five stitches removed Thursday when he returned to practice for the first time since cutting his hand on a broken glass vase that he knocked over while watering plants.

“I think it’s going to be alright,” Brown said. “I guess take a look at it tomorrow.”

Brown didn’t seem to have any issues dealing with pain from to the cut, but had to adjust to getting a different grip on the basketball with the protective coverings on his finger. It clearly was a work-in-progress as the two-time All-Star turned the ball over a game-high six times.

“It’s fine, especially with the adrenaline of the game you kind of just get it going,” Brown said. “But at times throughout the game I had to readjust it and stuff like that. I got a lot of padding on it. So, it’s a different feel shooting the ball. Just adjusting and adapting to the game, that’s it.”