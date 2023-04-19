Red Sox Notes: Chris Sale Solid In Boston’s Walk-Off Win

The Red Sox rallied twice against the Minnesota Twins and walked off with a 5-4 win in the bottom of the 10th inning with a bizarre hit by Alex Verdugo that had everyone in the park wondering if the game was over or not, which it was, resulting in Boston completing the comeback.

Not lost in Boston’s win was starting pitcher Chris Sale’s solid six innings of work. The lefty struck out 11 and gave up one run on three hits.

The Red Sox didn’t give Sale the run protection, peppering Sonny Gray for seven hits over five innings but stranding 13 runners on base. Something Red Sox manager Alex Cora recognized, stating the defense didn’t do their job.

“That’s a good lineup, and he was on the control, fastball plays tonight,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame. “And then, after that, he just took over bases loaded, no outs, and he had that … mentality like ‘Let’s go, this is my game, and I’m going to keep it in check’.”

Sale has had a rough start to the season, entering the night with an 11.25 ERA over 12 innings pitched, giving up 15 runs and striking out 19.

“This is what we’ve been working for,” Sale told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame. “… For the most part, I had everything going, under control, and it was there.”

Sale added that he’s been working hard in between starts to get back to form.