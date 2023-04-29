How This Patriots Draft Pick Got Early Introduction To New England O-Line

Many Patriots draft picks experience a level of culture shock when they arrive in New England.

That shouldn’t be the case for Jake Andrews, whom the Patriots selected in the fourth round (No. 107 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Andrews, a center/guard out of Troy, received a preview of what life on the Patriots’ offensive line is like during his final collegiate season. His position coach last year was Cole Popovich, who served as New England’s O-line coach in 2020 before leaving the organization following a dispute over COVID-19 vaccination rules.

Popovich, who spent a total of five seasons on Bill Belichick’s staff, frequently drew on his Patriots experience when coaching Andrews and the rest of Troy’s linemen.

“We watched a lot of Patriots film, and he talked about them all the time,” Andrews said Saturday in his introductory conference call. “… A lot of great players have come through there that he had plenty of time with and he made examples out of for us and kind of gave us insight on what it means to be great. Especially just being a Patriot in general — he kind of tried to mold us into that the best way he could. So (I have) a lot of experience and a lot of things from Coach Popovich that he tried to implement from the Patriots to us.”

It’s unclear how much the Patriots relied on Popovich as a resource when scouting Andrews. He joined the Houston Texans as an assistant O-line coach in late February, so he’s been employed by a different NFL franchise for most of the pre-draft process. But Andrews said he thinks “there were a few conversations” before Popovich’s move.

“Prior to him going to Houston, there were some obvious connections there,” he said. “I think them knowing how much I appreciate Coach Popovich and what he meant to me and what he meant to New England, there’s definitely some connection there.”