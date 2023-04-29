What Patriots Draft Pick’s Cousin, Devin Asiasi, Told Him About New England

Atonio Mafi will join the Patriots with an interesting perspective on what it takes to succeed — or fail — in New England.

The Patriots on Saturday used a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Mafi, a massive offensive guard prospect who previously played on the UCLA defensive line and has a rugby background. And, as it turns out, one of Mafi’s cousins is former Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi, who also played at UCLA.

During a conference call with reporters, Mafi revealed what Asiasi told him about New England.

“He just told me already that it’s a great place,” Mafi said. “I actually was (with Asiasi) when he got drafted to the Patriots, and his mom is here, too, right now for my draft party. And it’s just been really good.

“I talked to him right after the call, actually. Told me to go in with an open mind, to be really excited, come in with my head on fire and get ready to work. I’m just really excited.”

The Patriots certainly will hope to get more from Mafi than they got from his cousin. Asiasi, a third-round pick in 2020, caught just two balls over two disappointing seasons in New England before getting released last summer.

At the time of this writing, Mafi was the third interior offensive lineman selected by the Patriots in the NFL draft. New England previously used fourth-round picks on Troy center Jake Andrews and Eastern Michigan guard Sidy Sow.