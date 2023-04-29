Patriots Draft Pick Has Great Mentality About Kicking In Bad Weather

Time will tell whether Chad Ryland can handle kicking in the NFL, but he certainly has the mindset that teams look for.

The Patriots traded up in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select the Maryland product, who was considered the second-best kicker available. Shortly after getting the call from New England, Ryland held a conference call with reporters and predictably fielded questions about kicking in bad weather — an inevitability at Gillette Stadium.

“Cold weather, it’s obviously not the most ideal conditions to kick a football,” Ryland said. “Not a lot of people want to kick in that. But I do. I’m a cold-weather guy. I like the cold. I like the wind. For me, it’s that challenge of ‘bring it on.’ Obviously, there’s a lot that goes into kicking in those conditions … I love it. I don’t shy away from it. It certainly has helped me to develop into the kicker I am today.”

Ryland also expressed a commitment to becoming one of the best kickers in football.

“I love kicking balls high, straight, and far and getting better at it each day,” he said.

Yeah, that’ll play in New England.

Despite his draft status, Ryland will have to earn the kicking job during training camp. He likely will compete against veteran Nick Folk, who largely excelled as the Patriots’ top kicker the last three-plus seasons.