Masataka Yoshida Looks Ahead To Matchup With Shohei Ohtani

'It'll be an honor to face him again'

by

2 hours ago

Masataka Yoshida is set to reunite with a fellow countryman at Fenway Park next weekend.

After completing a seven-game road trip, the Red Sox will return home next Friday to kick off a four-game set with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. The reunion between Ohtani and Yoshida will mark the first time the pair crosses paths since helping Team Japan win the 2023 World Baseball Classic on March 21.

It remains to be seen if Ohtani will take the mound at any point during the Halos’ stay in Boston. But if Yoshida ultimately finds himself 60 feet and six inches away from the dual-threat phenom, he’ll embrace the matchup with another Japanese star.

“Maybe not a home run, I’ll take a single or a double,” Yoshida recently told The Boston Globe. “I’ve only faced him four times. It’ll be an honor to face him again. He’s one of the best players in the MLB right now.”

Prior to hosting Ohtani and the Angels, Boston will take on a significant early test in Tampa Bay. The Red Sox and the Rays will open a four-game set Monday, with NESN’s full coverage of the opener scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

