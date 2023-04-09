Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Returns to Lineup Sunday vs. D-Backs by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to salvage their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and they’ll do so with a regular back in their starting lineup.

Shortstop Miguel Rojas returns from his five-game absence while resolving a groin strain.

Miguel Rojas is back in the lineup for the first time since April 2. pic.twitter.com/6lmnLJYRvV — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) April 9, 2023

The veteran infielder returned to Los Angeles this offseason after being acquired in a trade for Jacob Amaya.

Rojas’ first season in the bigs came with the Dodgers back in 2014. He played one campaign with the organization before being traded to the Miami Marlins.

Subsequently, Rojas spent eight years with the Marlins, accumulating .684 OPS with 38 home runs and 260 RBI.

Utility man Chris Taylor was filling in at shortstop and was given the day off on Sunday.

The Dodgers dropped two of the first three games against their NL West rivals. Still, they could salvage the series with a win, splitting the four-game set.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Los Angeles installed as -132 favorites, with the total set at 9.5.