Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings

The Bruins on Sunday will play the second leg of their final back-to-back of the 2022-23 NHL season.

Boston reached an impressive milestone with Saturday night’s home win over the New Jersey Devils, and it can set a new league record in the City of Brotherly Love. Should the Presidents’ Trophy winners take down the Flyers on Easter Sunday, they will set a new high mark for single-season wins in NHL history.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to start in between the pipes for the Black and Gold in Philadelphia after Linus Ullmark made 29 saves in the win over the Devils. But beyond the goaltending situation, it’s tough to project Boston’s lines and pairings. The Bruins did not hold a morning skate Sunday and recalled Jake Ahcan, Connor Carrick, Vinni Lettieri and Oskar Steen from Providence on an emergency basis eight hours before puck drop at Wells Fargo Center.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for Sunday’s game, although they are very much subject to change.

BRUINS (62-12-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi–Pavel Zacha–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic

A.J. Greer–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo

Jakub Zboril–Dmitry Orlov

Jeremy Swayman