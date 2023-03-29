Shohei Ohtani Will Make How Much In 2023?! Forbes Reveals Crazy Estimate

While making the playoffs has been an issue for Shohei Ohtani during his time in Major League Baseball, making money isn’t.

The two-way phenom for the Los Angeles Angels is tipping the scales in that department this year with Ohtani set to make an MLB record $65 million, which includes money from endorsements according to Forbes.

The Angels are giving Ohtani half that amount after the two sides agreed to a one-year, $30 million extension in October to avoid salary arbitration. Ohtani, given his fame on two continents, will make an estimated $35 million in endorsements, per Forbes. That’s up $15 million compared to last season’s total.

Ohtani’s superb play in the World Baseball Classic led Japan to the tournament title. It also only helped the 28-year-old land more lucrative endorsements since he’s one of the most, if not the most, marketable baseball player on the planet.

Even given the exorbitant figure Ohtani will make, there are a couple of other major leaguers not too far behind him. According to Forbes, New York Mets ace Max Scherzer will make $59.3 million this year while Aaron Judge, who got a big pay day this offseason by inking a nine-year $360 deal with the New York Yankees, is third on the list at $44.5 million.

It almost seems like a certainty Ohtani will rewrite this record next year as his set to enter free agency following the conclusion of this season. Ohtani or his representatives haven’t revealed contract demands, but one veteran MLB insider recently suggested Ohtani could make upward of $600 million on his next contract.

Ohtani’s value is off the charts, especially after the 2021 American League MVP belted 34 home runs with 95 RBIs last season and also posted a 15-9 record on the mound to go along with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 166 innings pitched.