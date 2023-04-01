MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Signs Minor League Deal With NL East Club

It looks like another former Red Sox player will be joining the Nationals for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Washington signed veteran catcher Kevin Plawecki to a minor league deal Saturday, according to the Washington Post’s Andrew Golden. The Nats also selected Thaddeus Ward from Boston in the Rule 5 draft this past offseason.

This would be the 32-year-old’s fifth team in his eighth year in the majors. Plawecki was on the Pittsburgh Pirates’ spring training roster but did not make the final cut for the 40-man roster.

Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post made a case in January for the Nationals to acquire a veteran catcher, even naming Plawecki, to help the development of starting catcher Keibert Ruiz in his second season.

Washington also has a young pitching staff core in Josiah Gray, Cade Cavalli and MacKenzie Gore that also would benefit from having Plawecki in the clubhouse.

Plawecki is a career .235/.313/.341 at the plate with 22 home runs and 137 RBIs. He’s set to join fellow former Red Sox Kyle Schwarber in the National League East and will prepare to take on the New York Mets, who drafted him in the 2012 MLB Amateur Draft., this season.