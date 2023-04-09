NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Signs With AFC Contender

After a widely publicized recruiting tour for the last year and being linked to multiple teams, Odell Beckham Jr. has finally settled on his next NFL home.

The talented wideout reportedly signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The Ravens handed Beckham a one-year deal worth up to $18 million, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

Rapoport also noted that Beckham was expected to visit the New York Jets on Sunday night, but after Baltimore came to the table with more money, he ended up making a decision on his NFL future.

Beckham sat out the entire 2022 season as he recovered from a torn ACL he suffered while playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. The 30-year-old held a workout in Arizona for teams nearly a month ago to showcase his health and ability after recovering from the significant injury.

In Beckham’s last full NFL season, which came in 2021 with his time split between the Rams and Cleveland Browns, the three-time Pro Bowler caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns.

Beckham gives the Ravens a much-needed offensive threat in their wide receiver corps, a group that has lacked firepower the last couple of seasons.

While Baltimore inked Beckham to a deal, it is still uncertain who exactly will be throwing passes to him this season with Lamar Jackson trying to force his way off the Ravens. But perhaps the signing of Beckham will change Jackson’s tune.