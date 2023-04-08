NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Plans Meeting With Jets

The Jets have been laser focused on two acquisitions this offseason, and they appear to be close at bringing in one of those star players.

New York and the Packers still are working out details on an Aaron Rodgers trade. The hold up reportedly is the compensatory pick Green Bay would receive and not the No. 13 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. General manager Joe Douglas remains confident a deal will get done.

A player on Rodgers’ reported wish list was Odell Beckham Jr., a player the New England Patriots could make a move at, but the free agent wide receiver is making his way to New York on Sunday for an in-person meeting with the Jets on Monday, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

There has not been a deal offered to Beckham, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes, amid rumors the Baltimore Ravens have sent an offer to the Pro Bowler. That will be pending a physical, but the Jets also want OBJ to spend quality time with the staff and and get further acclimated to the team, according to Hughes.

New York is all-in on Rodgers to the point of shooting down a potential shift to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. It signed Allen Lazard, hired Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator and even signed former Packers quarterback Tim Boyle.

A Beckham deal would be another step at making Rodgers, who announced his intention to play for the team on March 15, more comfortable with a new team, but it appears the NFL draft on April 27 could be the end of the long wait for Jets fans to see the four-time MVP in New York.