Odell Beckham Jr. Scheduled To Hold Workout For NFL Teams

It appears Odell Beckham Jr’s road back to the NFL is arriving to its next step.

Beckham, who hasn’t played in a game since the Los Angeles Rams’ triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, is scheduled to workout for NFL teams Friday in Arizona, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, citing sources.

The free-agent wide receiver is said to be ready to make a return to the NFL more than a year removed from ACL reconstruction surgery.

It has been a long road back for Beckham, who after winning the Super Bowl with Los Angeles, did a free agency tour of sorts throughout the 2022-23 season. A flirtatious year that included conversations with the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants ultimately ended with the 30-year-old choosing not to sign and sitting out an entire season.

The New England Patriots have long been linked to Beckham, and this workout could provide one more opportunity for them to land the three-time Pro Bowler. Whether that union makes sense or not is still up for debate.

Given the state of the NFL’s free-agent wide receiver class, who the Patriots are already familiar with, Beckham’s addition should serve as a welcome one.