Panthers Make Goalie Change Ahead Of Game 4 Vs. Bruins

Paul Maurice kept it close to the vest, but the Florida Panthers head coach ultimately decided to make a goalie change for a pivotal Game 4 against the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon.

After starting journeyman Alex Lyon for the first three games of the opening-round Stanley Cup playoff series, which came with mixed results, Maurice turned the net over to veteran Sergei Bobrovsky with the Panthers trailing 2-1 in the series.

Bobrovsky saw action in Game 3, taking over for Lyon, who allowed three goals on 26 shots, midway through the third period. The 34-year-old Bobrovsky stopped eight of the nine shots he faced in 7:55 of time on the ice. Lyon posted a 3.26 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in three playoff games against the Bruins.

Bobrovsky surely isn’t a stranger to playoff hockey. In 46 postseason starts, the 6-foot-2, 182-pound Russian native owns a 17-29 record to go along with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Bobrovsky will be opposed by Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark.

The goalie change isn’t the only difference in Florida’s Game 4 lineup. Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad is out — he played only 13:29 in Game 3 — and is being replaced by Casey Fitzgerald, per multiple reports.

Puck drop for Game 4 between the Panthers and Bruins from FLA Live Arena is scheduled to come shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on NESN.