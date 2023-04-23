Jim Montgomery Reveals Bruins’ Goaltending Plan For Game 4

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery revealed approximately 90 minutes before puck drop that Linus Ullmark would be back between the pipes for Sunday’s Game 4 against the Florida Panthers.

Ullmark started the first three games in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup playoff series with Jeremy Swayman serving as his back up in each contest.

“Yeah, I think Linus has played well and (goaltender coach Bob Essensa) had his goalie union and they decided that was what was best for the Boston Bruins,” Montgomery told reporters in Florida, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “Like I said, I have a lot of confidence in Goalie Bob, his feel for his goaltenders is outstanding and I never second-guess.”

Ullmark was viewed as a game-time decision entering Game 3 and Montgomery hinted Saturday the Bruins could start Swayman in Sunday’s matchup.

According to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson, it will be Ullmark’s first four-starts-in-seven-day stretch since Nov. 2022 when he went 3-1 and stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced in the fourth start.

Montgomery added that David Krejci will not play in Game 4 — and hinted it could be the case in Game 5 — with Boston’s lineup remaining the same Sunday as it was Friday night.

Puck drop at FLA Live Arena on Sunday is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN.