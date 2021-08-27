MLB.com Projects Marcelo Mayer As Red Sox’s ‘Future Star’ For 2023

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcelo Mayer has had a lot of hype around him since he was drafted in the first round by the Boston Red Sox in this year’s Major League Baseball draft.

So much hype, in fact, that MLB.com thinks he’ll be a “future star” in no time.

Mayer already is ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the MLB pipeline — No.1 for the Red Sox — and has drawn rave reviews throughout his high school career.

Check out what MLB.com had to say about the shortstop:

The Red Sox picked fourth in the 2021 Draft, their earliest selection since 1967, and landed MLB Pipeline’s top-rated prospect in California prepster Mayer. The consensus best hitter and best defender in this year’s crop — high school or college — he also has at least solid power and homered twice in his first eight pro games in the Rookie-level Florida Complex League.

It remains to be seen what sort of role, if any, Mayer will play for the Red Sox organization, but he’s certainly impressed as of late after logging his first professional hit before hitting his first home run for the FCL Red Sox.

At the end of the day, though, Mayer isn’t rushing anything about his development, and doesn’t have a “set date” in mind for when he will make his big-league debut.