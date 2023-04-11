Red Sox Officially Reinstate Garrett Whitlock From Injured List

The Boston Red Sox officially reinstated Garrett Whitlock from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

The right-hander began the season on the IL due to recovery from a successful right hip arthroscopy performed on Sept. 26. The 26-year-old had solid rehab outings with Triple-A Worcester and Double-A Portland, and he will make his season debut Tuesday against the Tampa Bays.

The Red Sox optioned Kutter Crawford to Triple-A Worcester to make room for Whitlock on the 40-man roster. The 27-year-old went 1-1 in two starts this season. The right-hander amassed a 8.00 ERA, and his last start was against the Detroit Tigers, where he gave up one run in five innings.

Whitlock’s return comes as Boston hopes to see Brayan Bello back from the rotation and as James Paxton continues his recovery from his injury suffered during spring training.

The return from injury also is welcome news after Adam Duvall was placed on the 10-day injured list this week due to a fractured wrist.

Whitlock enters his third season with the Red Sox and will look to improve on a 2022 campaign where he had a 3.45 ERA in 78 1/3 innings, along with 82 strikeouts in nine starts.

First pitch from Tropicana Field is scheduled at 6:40 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage of the game on NESN+, along with an hour of pregame.