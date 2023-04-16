Red Sox’s Raimel Tapia Has Hilarious Response To Wacky Inning

The eighth inning of the Boston Red Sox’s victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday could best be described as wacky.

Fenway Park was treated to a one-of-a-kind inning that saw Angels catcher Matt Thaiss called for not one, but two catcher’s interference penalties. The inning, which would ultimately result in three Red Sox runs, was the first of its kind in games involving either franchise and started with a pinch-hitting performance that sparked plenty of jokes in the aftermath.

Raimel Tapia was called upon to hit for Christian Arroyo in the inning, with Red Sox manager Alex Cora electing to play the matchups and have a lefty come in to face right-handed pitcher Ryan Tepera.

The move worked, as Tapia smoked a ball toward the Green Monster, despite having been interfered with by Thaiss. However, it was good that the catcher got in his way, as Tapia might have been charged with property damage.

“If I don’t hit the catcher’s mitt, that ball would’ve made a hole in the Green Monster,” Tapia said through translator Carlos Villoria Benítez, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “I hit that ball really well.”

The hit/awarded base was an absolute rocket off the bat of Tapia, who has made a habit out of coming up clutch for the Red Sox. The 29-year-old is batting .333 with one home run and three RBIs in limited at-bats this season.

Though his role appears to be set as the Red Sox’s fourth outfielder with Adam Duvall on the injured list, Boston has to be excited with what it’s getting out of Tapia so far.