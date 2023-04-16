Red Sox Notes: Yu Chang Launches Boston in Eighth Inning Rally

The Boston Red Sox rallied in the eighth inning to defeat the Los Angels Angels 9-7 in the second game of the four-game series at Fenway Park.

Yu Chang had struggled this season, going hitless in his first 16 plate appearances, but that would all change on Jackie Robinson Day. In Boston’s win, the 27-year-old infielder put the Red Sox on his back twice.

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth, Chang homered on the second pitch of his at-bat, an 88 mph fastball that he launched to left center, hitting the DraftKings banner above the Green Monster, giving the Red Sox the 5-4 lead.

“I’m so happy the team gave me the consistent opportunity to play every day even though I didn’t hit the ball well in the beginning (of the season),” Chang said through an interpreter on NESN’s postgame coverage. “But today, I just got the chance to hit the ball as a homer, and I’m so happy about this.”

In the bottom of the eighth, Boston was trailing 7-6 when Angels catcher Matt Thaiss committed two interference penalties, extending the inning for the Red Sox. Chang would capitalize on the errors by hitting a single to left, scoring Kiké Hernández and Raimel Tapia.

“He got a pitch he can handle and put a good swing, and even the strikeout, it was a good at-bat,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on NESN’s postgame coverage. “So, we felt there. You know what? Let’s keep rolling with him. And he put a good swing there, got a hit, and played great defense. Very happy for him, you know, just that’s can only rely on one guy here.”

Cora added that he had never seen a catcher called for the same infraction twice.