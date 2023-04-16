Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Ready For Stanley Cup Run Following Historic Season

It’s hard to overlook Hampus Lindholm’s impact on the Boston Bruins’ 2022-23 season.

The 29-year-old defenseman bore the responsibility of leading the defensive core while Charlie McAvoy recuperated from a shoulder procedure in June that caused him to miss the first 13 games of the season.

Lindholm, in his first full season with the Bruins, solidified himself as a top defenseman in the league even after McAvoy returned. The 29-year-old finished with a career-high in points (53) and led all skaters in plus/minus with a plus-49. In fact, the top three skaters that led plus/minus all donned the Spoked-B. Matt Grzelcyk and Brando Carlo were just behind Lindholm at plus-46 and plus-44, respectively.

Now, the 10-year veteran had a moment to reflect on the Black and Gold’s historic season before beginning the quest for the franchise’s seventh Stanley Cup.

“It was a special season,” Lindholm told Bruins reporter Eric Russo following the team’s Saturday practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “Within all the wins, there’s still a lot of ups and downs, and I think you’ve seen us battle through all this together. … It was impressive, and it was a fun journey.”

The Bruins will host the Florida Panthers in the first round of the playoffs that begin Monday night, and Lindholm knows the challenge of facing the team that beat them twice in the regular season.

“They’re a good hockey club. They’re in the playoffs for a reason, and there’s not a team you’re gonna face in playoffs that’s not a good hockey team,” Lindholm said. “At end of the day, it will be about us. We can step our game up here and get back to Bruins hockey.”