David Andrews Has Comical Response To Patriots’ Fourth-Round Pick

If Patriots fans thought having more than one Jones on the team was confusing, New England upped the ante with one of their multiple fourth-round picks.

The 2023 NFL Draft reached its final day Saturday with teams picking in the final four rounds. It’s a part of the draft the Patriots historically have found value at, and it appears they are seeking out depth options for their offensive line.

New England selected Jake Andrews with the 101st pick of the fourth round. The former Troy center also was the first offensive player the Pats picked in this year’s draft.

“We like an Andrews at center!” the Patriots tweeted when announcing the pick.

Even the team Twitter account understood how improbable it was to have two centers with the last name Andrews on the same team. It was a fact that was not lost on David Andrews when he tweeted out the Spider-Man pointing at each other meme.

The two centers also have similar looks, and New England’s Twitter account joined in on the meme game when it posted the “they’re the same picture” meme from “The Office.”