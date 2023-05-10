Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineups: Rob Refsnyder Starts, Rafael Devers Sits

The Red Sox can prevent a series loss against the Braves at Truist Park on Wednesday.

Boston lost the first matchup of the two-game series Tuesday when Atlanta gave Nick Pivetta a short night and Charlie Morton shut down the Red Sox’s hot offense. Manager Alex Cora has his team moving on from its bad day and focused on returning to form.

Braves ace Max Fried was scheduled to start Wednesday, but he was placed on the 15-day injured list this week. To adjust, it will be a bullpen game for manager Brian Snitker with Dylan Lee getting the start opposite Brayan Bello.

To oppose the southpaw, Rob Refsnyder starts at left field and will bat in the leadoff spot. Masataka Yoshida moves to designated hitter and will bat in the clean-up spot behind Justin Turner, who will start at third base, which gives Rafael Devers the night off. Connor Wong rotates in for Reese McGuire at catcher and will bat eighth in the order.

First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m.

Check out the lineups for both teams here.

BOSTON RED SOX (21-16)

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, 3B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Kiké Hernández, SS

Jarren Duran, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Connor Wong, C

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B