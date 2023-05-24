Celtics Believe They Found Something In Game 4; Here Are Promising Signs

Al Horford and the Boston Celtics understand the challenge that remains is just as prevalent, and understand how the odds remain stacked against them. They expressed just that after a series-extending victory against the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

But Boston nevertheless displayed a level of confidence following the 116-99 victory in South Beach.

“We feel like we found some good things here tonight, backs against the wall,” Horford told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin immediately the game. “I feel like like we kind of found what it takes for us to be the best version of ourselves.”

What might that be?

Well, it’s fair to think Horford’s sentiment is multi-faceted. There were a few different positives that came out of Boston’s win, after all.

Ball movement

Boston moved the ball much more effectively in Game 4, and it allowed them to get better shots both in transition and in the half court. Sure, the Celtics still have some lackluster stretches when Miami dropped into its 2-3 zone with the wings playing wide. But with Jayson Tatum playmaking in the second half and the group making the extra pass, Boston looked much better on the offensive end. Shots falling from long range, especially given that the C’s had made just 29% of their 3-point attempts in the first three games, obviously played a key factor, too. “The biggest thing is the ball movement, you see our game tonight, the ball wasn’t sticking so much,” Horford told Chin.

Defensive intensity

The Celtics were at their best in the third quarter, and it started on the defensive end. It was the best Boston looked defensively all series. The Heat turned the ball over 16 times and had eight of their shots blocked, including a few memorable swats by Derrick White, Grant Williams and Tatum. Boston also forced Miami’s role players into more difficult looks than earlier in the series when Heat players looked like the Golden State Warriors. “I think today was our best defensive game, just how we were moving, how we were rotating. We tried to make guys uncomfortable, and we were just there for one another,” Jayson Tatum told reporters, per ASAP Sports. “But it just felt like we were all connected, especially in that second half defensively, just rotating, helping, things like that.”