NL MVP Odds Power Rankings: Acuna Jr. on Top, Freeman Emerges by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago

The National League is loaded with star power in 2023, and many candidates warrant consideration to win MVP.

Below, we’ll look into the top five using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Coming back from an injury, Ronald Acuna Jr. only managed to play 119 games in 2022. The Braves’ elite slugger is back to his pre-injury form and is now the odds-on favorite to win the National League MVP.

Acuna Jr. has been leading the charge as the favorite for good reason. He’s putting together dominant numbers across the board, led by a .337 batting average, 11 home runs, 20 stolen bases, and a 1.015 OPS. With his elite stats, Acuna Jr. has maintained his +140 odds of winning the NL MVP, and it’s hard not to recommend him at this current price point.

The New York Mets are positioned amongst the World Series favorites, and Pete Alonso is a big headliner on their roster. Alonso put together a strong April but has fallen off in May and has thus seen a downswing in his odds of winning National League MVP.

With the Mets starting to find their groove, it’s no coincidence that Alonso has gotten going again, especially from a power standpoint. The Polar Bear leads the league with 18 home runs and 43 RBI, which has helped lead him to his odds getting bet down from +1600 to +1300.

There’s much to like about Mookie Betts and what he provides a baseball team. He gives you an honest effort every time he takes the field and is a big reason why the Los Angeles Dodgers are back on top of the NL West and streaking.

The Dodgers star hasn’t seen his odds fluctuate over the last week, and they remain at +1500, but there have certainly been some improvements across the board with his overall numbers. Betts boasts a robust .872 OPS and a 1.7 WAR, but if he’s going to make a real charge toward Acuna Jr., he will need even more production.

We must raise the curious debate about Padres star Juan Soto again, as he’s back in the top five for the third week in a row. Is this a sign of positive things for Soto, or are we about to get sucked into him as a pretender for the NL MVP?

It has taken some time for Soto to get fully going in San Diego, but if the numbers he’s posted over the last month are any indication, he’s back to being a legitimate MVP candidate. Soto now has some solid overall numbers, including a .408 OBP and a .905 OPS. With his continued excellent play, Soto has seen his odds rise from +2000 to +1600.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is a new addition to the top five in NL MVP odds. The talented Canadian has notoriously been a big part of previous MVP races. It shouldn’t be a surprise that he’s finally emerged into the conversation as the end of May looms.

Freeman has started to tally some really impressive numbers, including a .327 batting average, along with nine home runs. His power stroke has been very evident lately, and he boasts a strong .962 OPS. Freeman’s hot stretch now has him holding +1800 odds to win the National League MVP.

Top 5 NL MVP Candidates Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.