LeBron James Keeping Short-Term Mindset With Lakers On Brink

LeBron James has been around long enough to know what it takes to make a comeback in a playoff series, and that’s why the Lakers superstar is keeping a short-term mindset despite LA now facing a three-game deficit in the Western Conference finals.

James and the Lakers were handed a 119-108 defeat against the Denver Nuggets on their home floor Saturday night. Denver now holds a 3-0 series lead in the best-of-seven.

“Just got to get one,” James told reporters after the defeat, per ESPN. “Just one at a time. Just focus on Game 4, and you know, that’s all you can really think about.”

According to ESPN Stats & Information, NBA teams are 0-149 when trailing 3-0 in a best-of-seven, and the Lakers franchise has never even forced a Game 5 when in this position. LA is a notable 0-8 in those situations.

James finished with 23 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds but missed four of his six shots in the fourth quarter. LA trailed 84-82 entering the fourth quarter Saturday and even held a fourth-quarter lead with 7:48 remaining. However, Denver used a 13-0 run midway through the quarter to gain separation and take a stranglehold on the series.

“I think it’s been the timely shots by their role players,” James told reporters when asked about the difference in the series.

The Lakers and Nuggets return to the floor for Game 4 on Monday.