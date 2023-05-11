Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online, On TV

The Celtics face a win-or-go-home situation Thursday evening in the City of Brotherly Love.

Boston carries a 3-2 series deficit into Game 6 of its Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with Philadelphia. If the 76ers prevail at Wells Fargo Center, they will reach the Eastern Conference finals stage for the first time since the 2000-01 NBA season. But if the Celtics come out on top after back-to-back losses, there will be a winner-take-all Game 7 at TD Garden on Sunday.

Jayson Tatum and company are a 2.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Thursday’s contest. The total is set at 212.5.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics-76ers Game 6:

When: Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images
