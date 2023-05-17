How Red Sox Pitchers Garrett Whitlock, Kutter Crawford Fared In Rehab Assignment

Red Sox pitchers Garrett Whitlock and Kutter Crawford shared the mound Tuesday night, but not in Boston.

The two were both on a rehab assignment for Triple-A Worcester against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Whitlock and Crawford showed they aren’t far from returning to the big leagues.

Whitlock, who landed on the injured list at the end of April with elbow neuritis, impressed out of the gate by tossing four innings in which he allowed one run on five hits while striking out four and walking none. Crawford was not be outdone as he came in after Whitlock and yielded just one run and three hits in three innings. He also struck out four and walked none to earn the win.

With Whitlock’s return on the horizon, it will make Boston’s starting rotation even more jampacked. The Red Sox are currently using a six-man rotation and manager Alex Cora eluded to roles shifting for some pitchers coming up. It’s unclear if Whitlock will be used as a starter once he gets back. He is 1-2 in three starts this season with a 6.19 ERA.

Crawford is eligible to come off the IL on Friday as he recovers from a left hamstring strain. He can bring stability to a Boston bullpen that has seen a litany of moves the past two days, including calling up two relievers for Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Crawford has been reliable out of the bullpen and is 1-1 with a 3.51 ERA and a 0.935 WHIP in seven appearances this season.

With their strong showings Tuesday, it seems like it would be only a matter of time before Whitlock and Crawford are back contributing for the Red Sox.