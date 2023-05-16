Red Sox Call Up Two Relievers Vs. Mariners With Bullpen In Flux

The Red Sox bullpen certainly has a different look to it for the middle game of Boston’s series against the Seattle Mariners.

With John Schreiber landing on the 15-day injured list and the Red Sox optioning Brennan Bernardino to Triple-A Worcester, Boston made a roster move to add a couple of arms to its bullpen for Tuesday night’s meeting with the Mariners at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox recalled Justin Garza from Worcester and also activated Ryan Sherriff to the major league roster from the WooSox with Boston in desperate need of relief help.

Garza, who was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels less than three weeks ago, appeared in 10 outings at the Triple-A level this season between Salt Lake and Worcester, posting a 3.95 ERA in 13 2/3 innings. The 29-year-old right-hander last appeared in the big leagues in 2021 when he made 21 appearances for the Cleveland Guardians.

Sherriff, 32, gives the Red Sox another left-handed option out of the bullpen. He pitched well in spring training as he didn’t allow an earned run in 6 2/3 innings. Sherriff has also performed well with Worcester, recording a 2-1 record to go along with a 3.00 ERA while holding opponents to a .221 batting average. He has previous big-league experience with the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox will try to put an end to their four-game losing skid with Nick Pivetta on the mound on Tuesday. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.