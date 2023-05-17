MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Could Get Tigers ‘Big Haul’ In Trade Market

Eduardo Rodri?guez might be on the trade market after a red-hot start with the Detroit Tigers.

Rodri?guez, who spent the biggest bulk of his career pitching for the Boston Red Sox (six years) before signing a five-year, $77 million contract with the Tigers in 2021, has skyrocketed his stock during his age 30 season in Detroit. The lefty has gone 4-2 with a 1.57 ERA, going seven-plus innings in four of his eight starts, allowing no earned runs on each occasion.

To no surprise, Rodri?guez is expected to generate some early trade interest months ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline, which could help the Tigers scour around for a strong return. Rodri?guez is owed $49 million over the next three seasons, making him a no-brainer for any team in search of a starting rotation boost.

“He’s a logical, probably No. 1 candidate (for starting pitchers),” the New York Post’s Jon Heyman said, per MLB Network video. “… We’ll have to keep an eye on this, but he certainly has been spectacular, 2.5 WAR, leads all pitchers, 1.57 ERA , second to Sonny Gray, 0.79 WHIP. He has been a clear ace to this point. They can get a big, big haul for Eduardo Rodri?guez if they do decide to trade him.”

Through his last six outings, Rodri?guez has notched an 0.43 ERA, allowing just two runs in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

While the money left on Rodri?guez’s contract is enticing, there’s a looming factor that could backfire any potential deal, which teams will likely take into consideration before giving Detroit’s front office a call. Rodri?guez has an opt-out option after this season, meaning, he could re-test the free agency market after what’s been a career-best campaign for the eight-year veteran.

Therefore, shipping out a haul to Detroit could backfire in the coming months.