How These Patriots Players Feel About Playing Game In Germany

The Patriots haven’t played in an international NFL game since 2017, but that will change this season.

New England will “host” the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 12 for a Week 10 clash in Frankfurt, Germany. The game will take place a week after the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs play in the same location.

A day before details of the Germany game were announced, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley offered his thoughts on playing overseas.

“Open-minded. I’m open-minded,” the 26-year-old linebacker said Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve never been to Germany. I’ve heard nothing but great things about it. … That’ll be my first time playing even out of country. So, this is a whole new thing for all of us. So, we’re excited. Football is football at the end of the day. … But, just seeing the opportunity that football is able to (give) you, it’s huge.”

Center David Andrews, who was injured when the Patriots played in Mexico City in 2017, also is looking forward to the unique event.

“Super excited,” Andrews said Wednesday during an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” show. “I had the opportunity to play with Sebastian Vollmer my first two years — he grew up in Germany, is from there. So, spent a lot of time talking to him about it. He was back here last week talking (to) us about Germany. They’re offering a trip for guys to go over this summer to kind do some more of the sightseeing, more of that kind of stuff.

“Think it’s a great opportunity, great opportunity to grow the game. Super excited about it.”