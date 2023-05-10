Opponent, Date For Patriots’ 2023 Germany Game Revealed

We now know when the Patriots will be going abroad for their first National Football League International Game in six years.

New England on Nov. 12 will be in Frankfurt, Germany for a Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, per a team press release Wednesday morning. The Patriots-Colts matchup will be the fifth and final game on the league’s 2023 international slate, which kicks off in Week 4 when the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars meet in London.

The upcoming matchup in Frankfurt will mark the fourth time the Patriots have played a regular-season game outside of the United States. New England did battle at London’s Wembley Stadium in both 2009 and 2012 before taking part in a Mexico City matchup in 2017. International contests historically have treated Bill Belichick and company quite well, as the Patriots won all three of their previous games on non-American soil by a combined score of 113-22.

The New England-Indianapolis game is definitely one Patriots fans should circle on their calendars. Outside of the pomp and circumstance that comes with an international game, the matchup also likely will see New England’s defense pitted against Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft.

The rest of the Patriots’ 2023 regular-season schedule will be officially released by Thursday evening.