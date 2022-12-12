Matthew Judon Wore Wild Pregame Outfit To Patriots-Cardinals

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon made one serious fashion statement before Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The New England Patriots pass-rusher arrived at State Farm Stadium wearing perhaps the wildest pregame outfit of the season. We’re not sure how to describe it, so it’s best you just look for yourself.

Matthew Judon with an elite pregame outfit pic.twitter.com/w8UMce3ivq — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) December 12, 2022

And here’s a close-up photo of Judon, who quote-tweeted the image by saying, “I’m on to something.”

Zack I?m on to something ?????? https://t.co/R33AMtFL4X — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 12, 2022

Judon is one of the more colorful and energetic players in the Patriots locker room, so his loud outfit shouldn’t come as a surprise. Still, he’ll have a hard time topping it.

New England and Arizona are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.