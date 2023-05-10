NFL Betting In May? Here’s Opening Line For Patriots-Colts In Germany New England is favored to beat Indianapolis at Frankfurt Stadium by Sean T. McGuire 32 minutes ago

While oddsmakers seemingly don’t have much confidence that the New England Patriots will win the deep AFC East, or claim the conference title, or make a run at the Lombardi Trophy, it doesn’t mean they’re that down on Bill Belichick’s team.

New England already has been listed as the betting favorite for the only game that’s officially on the team’s schedule. Of course, it is worth noting that game will be against another team with a bleak outlook entering the upcoming campaign.

The Patriots learned Wednesday they will take on the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12. Indianapolis is one of only six teams with longer odds to win the AFC and one of 12 franchises with longer odds to win the Super Bowl than New England.

FanDuel Sportsbook opened the Patriots as a 5-point favorite for the Week 10 contest, a mere 186 days before kickoff.

The reveal came as the NFL announced international and holiday games.

Here are other betting lines that have opened on FanDuel:

— Week 4: Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars (-4), Oct. 1 in London

— Week 5: Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (-3.5), Oct. 8 in London

— Week 6: Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5), Oct. 15 in London

— Week 9: Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5), Nov. 5 in Germany

— Week 12: Dolphins at New York Jets (-2.5), Nov. 24

— Week 16: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5), Dec. 25

— Week 17: Cincinnati Bengals at Chiefs (-3.5), Dec. 31

The NFL will announce its full schedule Thursday night, and Patriots fans will be able to see how many games New England is favored in when the betting lines open.