Red Sox Notes: James Paxton’s First Struggles Easily Identifiable

James Paxton’s first two starts in a Red Sox uniform were superb, with Boston finally getting a taste of the success it had envisioned when signing the veteran 12 months prior to his eventual debut.

Paxton fell back down to earth in start No. 3, however.

The 34-year-old earned his first loss in over two years on Wednesday, as the Los Angeles Angels tagged him for five runs in three innings of work — sparking what would eventually become a sweep-clinching win in Anaheim. Paxton struggled to consistently hit his spots, walking three batters and giving up a pair of home runs to LA.

It was the first sign of trouble for Paxton this season, but those struggles were easily identifiable for the Red Sox.

“The stuff was okay, it’s just that the command was off,” Boston manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… The first inning was electric. Then he walks Hunter (Renfroe) on four pitches, we get two outs, he walks the eight hitter and then the shortstop gets a fastball above the strike zone and he got to it. I think that was it, it was the command. I think the stuff was good.”

Paxton agreed with Cora’s takeaways from the performance, giving himself less credit for the positive moments.

“I wasn’t sharp. I was falling behind, making mistakes in the middle of the plate and they made me pay for it,” Paxton said postgame, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… The command wasn’t great. I wasn’t able to keep the ball where I wanted to throw it. I was just missing both sides of the plate and leaving the ball up for them.”