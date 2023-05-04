Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Kevin Gausman Tries To Prevent Boston Sweep

The Boston Red Sox enter Fenway Park on Thursday night hoping to put the finishing touches on a four-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston clinched the series Wednesday night after a third-straight victory over its American League East rival, which also extended the club’s win streak to five games. The Red Sox now have won five of their last six series.

Raimel Tapia will replace Alex Verdugo in right field and bat leadoff while Reese McGuire will be back behind the dish in place of Connor Wong. The Red Sox will give the ball to right-hander Brayan Bello for his fourth start of the season. Bello has bounced back with two respectable starts after a season debut that left a lot to be desired.

The Blue Jays will counter with right-hander Kevin Gausman, who is coming off consecutive starts in which he pitched seven innings. Gausman has a 54-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio with double-digit strikeouts in three of his six starts.

First pitch from Fenway Park on Thursday is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN with pregame beginning at 5 p.m.

Check out the lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (18-14)

Raimel Tapia, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Jarren Duran, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Kiké Hernández, SS

Reese McGuire, C