Red Sox’s Connor Wong Praises Jason Varitek For His Mentorship

Connor Wong has embraced a more consistent role in his third year with the Boston Red Sox, and a franchise icon has helped guide the catcher throughout his career.

Wong, who turns 27 on May 19, had his first multi-home run game of his Major League Baseball career Tuesday. The offensive output highlighted how much he has improved his game since being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Mookie Betts trade in 2020.

The catcher has built a reputation for his defensive skills, but he has lived up to the No. 1 role that was expected of him in the offseason.

Jason Varitek, Boston’s game planning coordinator and catching coach, has worked closely with Wong and the chance to gain insight from a two-time World Series champion has not been lost.

“It’s something new everyday,” Wong told NESN’s Tom Caron on the “TC & Company Podcast.” “He’s always got advice. He’s there for us everyday. He wants the best for us. We couldn’t ask for a better mentor and coach, just extremely lucky to have him around.”

Caron revealed a Red Sox official told him Varitek quickly took Wong under his wing — a significant act from the former backstop. It was a gesture Wong was not aware of.

“Just really grateful he wants to help me out, learn from him, and do my best and try to make him proud,” Wong said.